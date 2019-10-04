Margie MooreDec. 5, 1934 - Oct. 1, 2019Margie Marie Moore, 84, of Bellmead, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at a local hospice facility. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Margie was born to Theodore (Theo) and Caroline Kruger Adler on December 5, 1934 in Malone, Texas. She was a homemaker and raised six children.Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Schell; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and ex-husband, Robert Garland Moore.Survivors include her children: Larry Garland Moore and wife, Susan, Billy Joe Moore and wife, Glenda, Sandra Marie Cline, Debra Lynn Gunter and husband, Stan Livingston, Anita Carol Clemons, and Gary Don Moore; sister, Bobbie Kienitz; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

