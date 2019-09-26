Judy Gail MooreJan. 26, 1946 - Sept. 20, 2019Judy Gail Baker Moore, 73, of Valley Mills, went home to be with the Lord September 20, 2019 at St. Catherine. Her leaving was peaceful with grace and dignity.A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Judy was born January 26, 1946 in Waco, to Pat and Cleva Ruth (Massey) Baker.She enjoyed creating in the form of interior decorating, sewing and oil painting. Her biggest enjoyment was talking with friends and family.Judy was preceded in death by her son, Gaylan Lee Brannan of Bastrop.She is survived by her husband, Gerry of Valley Mills; daughter, Brandy Lovelace of Bastrop; son, Wade Brannan of Phoenix, Arizona; grandsons, Sterling Lovelace of Bastrop and Brandon Brannan and wife, Regina, of Nashville Tennessee. Judy is also survived by four sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

