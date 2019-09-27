Jimmy MooreMarch 15, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2019Jimmy Dave Moore, 82, of Woodway, passed away September 24, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsa Joanne Lutz "Jody" Moore; three sons: David Blair Moore and wife, Tonya Noble Moore, Christopher Steven Moore and wife, Cathie Coatsworth Moore, and Joseph Augustus Moore and wife, Mendee Plemons Moore; two daughters: Joanna Margaret Moore Price and husband, David Lee Price, and Melissa Anne Moore Janda and husband, Dale William Janda; ten grandchildren: Amber Christine Price Priest and husband, Ryan Michael Priest, Hunter Lee Price, Triston Cade Moore, Zachery Ty Moore, Kellen Michael Janda, Katie Elizabeth Moore, Cassidy Rae Janda, Allison Brauer Moore, Austin Davis Moore, and Case Gregory Moore; great-grandchild, Hayes Nolan Priest, and a little girl on the way.Jimmy was born on March 15, 1937 in Baldwyn, Mississippi, the only child of the late Ruia Gustus and Carrie Faye (Davis) Moore. He graduated from Sheffield High School in Sheffield, Alabama in 1955. He continued his education at Auburn, then Mississippi State University, earning a degree in Forestry. While a student at MSU, he became instantly smitten upon seeing Jody standing outside McGruder Hall. After working up the courage to ask her on a date, the two became inseparable and later married at St. Joseph Parish in Starkville, Mississippi on July 14, 1962.Jimmy began his career with the Boy Scouts of America in the summer of 1964 and served various councils in Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama before moving to Texas where he served as Assistant Scout Executive for the Capital Area Council for 10 years, then Scout Executive with the Heart of Texas Council in Waco where he retired after 13 years of service. He lived the Scout Oath and Law. He did his best to do his duty to God and country. He was a southern gentlemen in every sense of the word. He was trustworthy, kept promises, loyal to his friends, courteous to strangers, helpful to those in need, loving to his children, and forever faithful to his wife.He enjoyed many hobbies that often became obsessions: the golfer who salvaged antique golf clubs, the muscle car enthusiast who learned how to restore classic cars and gifted them to his children, the fisherman who tied his own flies and gave countless others to his flyfishing buddies around the world, the outdoorsman who loved to spin tall tales around the campfire and became a published author, writing for hunting & fishing magazines.Jimmy was a beautiful contradiction: a man of few words, who could easily compose heartwarming letters to his wife and children, a self-proclaimed "shy guy" who made friends around the world by talking on his ham radio. He held a decades-long dislike for cats which later turned to affection when he adopted two orphaned kittens who claimed him as their mother. He had an intense fear of public speaking, yet gave speeches honoring former presidents, governors, professional baseball legends, and other distinguished citizens.But the true measure of a man is not his title or position or accomplishments, but how much he is loved by his children. As an only child, he longed for a large family and counted his children, whom he referred to as "my five," as his greatest blessings. He spent his last days surrounded by their love.A funeral mass and candlelight service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road, Waco, Texas 76712, with Jimmy's friend, Rakshaganathan Selvaraj (Father Raj) officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Jerome Columbarium.
