James Evans MooreAugust 3, 1932 - June 10, 2019James Evans Moore, 86, of Cranfills Gap, died June 10, 2019 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Celebration of Life Services will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home.James was born in Bosque County, Texas, to Louisa and Bryan Moore on August 3, 1932. He attended Cranfills Gap Schools and graduated in 1950. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he went on to earn a degree in Geology from Lamar University. He founded Evans Standard Products Co. in 1971 and operated it in Cranfills Gap for 48 years.James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethie Lee Cowand Moore; and brother, Merrill W. Moore of Odessa, TX. He is survived by his daughter, Kari and son-in-law, David Roush, of Hillsboro; son Robert and wife, Carole C. Moore of Abbott; sweetheart, Lucy Lee of Hamilton; sister, Dorothy Nystel of Clifton; grandchildren, James Roush, Audrey Moore, Bryan Moore, Meredith Moore, and Elizabeth Moore; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He loved life and lived it well. He read voraciously especially about military history and the natural sciences. He was an accomplished blacksmith and an enthusiastic vegetable gardener. He planted trees wherever he lived. He enjoyed travel, music and the arts but was happiest when with his family. He loved and was loved by all his family and he will be greatly missed.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.