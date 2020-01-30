Gwendolyn J. MooreAug. 15, 1930 - Jan. 26, 2020Gwendolyn J. (Tootsie) Moore, 89, of Robinson, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 31, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum and Chapel at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Joe Peebles and Stuart Huey. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Gwendolyn was born in Waco, on August 15, 1930, to Lawrence and Laura (Gibson) Forde. She attended school in Waco, and was married to Arthur C. Moore on August 15, 1947. Gwendolyn was a homemaker, she loved cooking and sewing.Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, and son-in-law, Dave Epps.Gwendolyn is survived by her daughters, Carol Epps of Robinson,Tx, Cindy Bates and husband, Mark, of Murphy, Tx.; grandsons, Josh Lehmann, and wife, Niki, of Lorena, Tx, Brad Bates and wife, Chesanie, of Wylie, Tx; and also seven great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be: Joshua Lehmann, Dakota Lehmann, Larry Lehmann, Mike Moore, Mark Fincher, and Joe Gomez.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their compassionate care of Gwendolyn.
Moore, Gwendolyn J.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
