Fred Moore June 26, 1933 - July 9, 2020 Fred Moore, 87, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. Military honors will be observed. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Fred was born June 26, 1933, in Rosebud, to Thomas Fred and Mathalee Opal (Carlisle) Moore. He graduated from Rosebud High School. Then, he served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Fred retired from the Veterans Administration Regional Office with over 20 years of service. Before his illness, Fred enjoyed playing golf and working in his yard. He adored his family so much, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Cynthia Moore and Teresa Moore; and brothers, Robert Moore and Charles Moore. Survivors include daughters, Terry Bollinger and husband, Andy, of San Angelo, Tammy Hinojosa and husband, Mike, of Waco, and Tina Stithem of McKinney; grandchildren, Brandon Hinojosa and wife, Kayla, Kandace Beckham and husband, Cory, Tara Mitchell and husband, Justin, and Lauren Ruiz and husband, J.D.; great-grandchildren, Braylee, Cayden, Kinsler, Keaton, Xavia, Brianna, Addyson, Emily and Natalee; sisters, Helen McVey, and Betty Vaughn and husband, Elton; brother, Harold Moore and wife, Carol; and numerous other relatives. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco police to enforce mask order as McLennan County's COVID-19 rate among highest in state
-
Fifteenth person in McLennan County dies of COVID-19 as governor puts pause on elective surgeries
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.