Fred Moore June 26, 1933 - July 9, 2020 Fred Moore, 87, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. Military honors will be observed. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Fred was born June 26, 1933, in Rosebud, to Thomas Fred and Mathalee Opal (Carlisle) Moore. He graduated from Rosebud High School. Then, he served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Fred retired from the Veterans Administration Regional Office with over 20 years of service. Before his illness, Fred enjoyed playing golf and working in his yard. He adored his family so much, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Cynthia Moore and Teresa Moore; and brothers, Robert Moore and Charles Moore. Survivors include daughters, Terry Bollinger and husband, Andy, of San Angelo, Tammy Hinojosa and husband, Mike, of Waco, and Tina Stithem of McKinney; grandchildren, Brandon Hinojosa and wife, Kayla, Kandace Beckham and husband, Cory, Tara Mitchell and husband, Justin, and Lauren Ruiz and husband, J.D.; great-grandchildren, Braylee, Cayden, Kinsler, Keaton, Xavia, Brianna, Addyson, Emily and Natalee; sisters, Helen McVey, and Betty Vaughn and husband, Elton; brother, Harold Moore and wife, Carol; and numerous other relatives. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

