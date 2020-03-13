Mattie Moore-Ellison

Nov. 10, 1942 - March 8, 2020

Mattie Moore-Ellison passed away Sunday, March 8. Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at McDowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

