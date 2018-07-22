Dixie L. MooreNov. 2, 1933 - July 20, 2018Dixie L. Moore, 84, of Waco, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with the Reverend Bob Rainey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 23, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Mrs. Moore was born in Bosque County to John B. and Jessie M. (Grant) Alexander. She graduated from Texas Wesleyan College, while in college she met her future husband, Harold G. Moore. They married on October 7, 1955 and they celebrated over 40 wonderful years together until his death on November 6, 1995. Mr. and Mrs. Moore retired from Pearsall ISD after 31 years. She was very active with Hillcrest Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Texas Retired Teacher Association and her church, Central United Methodist Church.Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and nine brothers and sisters.Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and longtime dear friends, Jim and Joan Knight.Donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.