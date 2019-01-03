Delia MooreDec. 1, 1940 - Dec. 31, 2018Delia "Rusty" Moore of Mart, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 31, 2018 at a local hospital.Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 4, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11:00 am till service time. Burial will be at Mart Cemetery.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

