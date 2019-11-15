Bonita MooreAug. 19, 1954 - Nov. 10, 2019Bonita Kay Moore, 65, of Waco, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

