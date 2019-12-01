Billy Joe MooreMarch 26, 1936 - Nov. 28, 2019Billy Joe Moore, age 83, of Bosque County, Texas, passed away on November 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Meridian. Burial will be in the Meridian Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Visit our website at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net for full obituary.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
