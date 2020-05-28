Betty L. Moore
March 12, 1934 - May 26, 2020
Betty L. Moore, 86, of Waco, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services are at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, at River City Church, with burial to follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 29, at River City Church, 3015 N. Robinson Drive. Please sign the guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
