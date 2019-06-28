Austin MooreApril 16, 1994 - June 25, 2019Austin Moore passed away Tuesday afternoon June 25, 2019, at the age of 25. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday June 29, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. The memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M. with the Rev. Peter Kirby officiating.Austin was born April 16, 1994, in Waco, Texas, the son of Mark Granger and Kathy Lynn (Keathley) Moore and was a 2012 graduate of Bosqueville High School. More recently he was employed by Texas Farm Bureau as a policy analyst where he was well respected by his superiors. It has been said, Austin was a sharp impeccable dresser who enjoyed basketball, fishing, gaming and listening to RB/Soul music. He loved his 2008 red Mustang GT and was a huge UT fan.Austin was preceded in death by his father, Mark Moore.Survivors include his mother, Kathy Moore; two brothers, Leland Moore and Garrett Moore; two sisters, Dan'a Moore and Gracie Moore; and his faithful companion, Chief.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this sight you are encourage to leave a condolence or fond memory about Austin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
