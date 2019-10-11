Charles Wayne MooneyNov. 23, 1962 - Oct. 8, 2019Wayne Mooney fell asleep in death, Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4911 N. I-35, Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries