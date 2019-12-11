Blanche MoonAug. 1, 1925 - Dec. 8, 2019Blanche Frances Moon, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home.Blanche was born August 1, 1925, in West, Texas, to Ted R. and Millie (Koval) Bailey. She worked at Western Union and the McLennan County Court House. She enjoyed buying houses, going on cruises and shopping at thrift stores. She had a forgiving heart and saw the goodness in everyone.Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Jessie Moon; daughter, Brenda McWhorter and husband, Keith; son, Glenn Moon and very good friend, Ashley; grandchildren, Ryan McWhorter and girlfriend, Misty, Travis McWhorter and wife, Laura, Brady McWhorter and wife, Anna, and Heather Anderson and husband, Clark; and five great-grandchildren.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries