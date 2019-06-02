Nancy C. MontgomeryMarch 28, 1947 - May 30, 2019Nancy C. Montgomery passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday June 3, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Nancy was born in Waco to Alvin and Carmen Steinke. During her years of life, she married first husband, Marvin (Red) Ehlers in 1964 in Falls County. Together they lived in Mart. Later in life, she married William (Bill) Montgomery in 1977. She worked for LL Sam, and Olan Mills until retirement.She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, brother, sister and brother-in-law, and great- granddaughter.She is survived by her husband, Bill; sister, Janie (John) Taylor; daughter, Rhonda (Billy) Wooley; stepson, Todd Montgomery; step daughter, Kara (Darrell) Brackin; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

