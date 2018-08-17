Charles Edward MontgomeryJuly 25, 1951 - Aug. 12, 2018Charles E. Montgomery, 67, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 17, at the Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

