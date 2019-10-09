Leonardo Alvarez Montelongo, Sr. Dec. 6, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019Mr. Leonardo Alvarez Montelongo Sr., 86, passed away, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Benjie officiating. Interment to follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the funeral home.Mr. Montelongo was born, December 6, 1932, to Hermenejildo and Julia (Alvarez) Montelongo in San Marcos, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Mr. Montelongo was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He served with the 505th AAA BN, Charlie Battery at Fort Tilde, New York. In his professional career he worked at Fashion Floors and then for the United States Postal Service for 27 years. He founded the "Mi Favorito" spanish radio program and continued for 32 years bringing beautiful Tejano music into central Texas homes. He was instrumental in raising funds for Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years where he was an usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11015. He was a founding and long time member of the Waco Missions. He enjoyed playing baseball between the years of 1942 to 1963 where he played semi-pro baseball for the Waco Missions Recreation club. Later, he umpired baseball. He also enjoyed golfing weekly, exercising, going to the casino with family members. Most especially he enjoyed spending time with the pride of his life, his family.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Montelongo; daughter, Julia Montelongo; father, Hermenejildo Montelongo, Sr.; mother, Julia A. Montelongo; and siblings, Silverstre Montelongo, Vincente Montelongo, Jose Montelongo, Eulalio I Montelongo, Hermenejildo Montelongo, Jr., Nicolas Montelongo, Eulalio II Montelongo, and Miguel Montelongo, Sr., Evarista Barrientos, Juana Ibarra, Margarita M. Lopez, and Samuel Montelongo, Sr.Survivors include his daughters, Hilda Galindo and husband, Apolinar. Jr., Diana Martinez and husband, Isaac; sons, Ernest Montelongo, Sr. and wife, Stella, and 1st Sergeant Retired Leonardo Montelongo, Jr.; grandchildren: Natalie Renee and Erik Galindo, Ernest "Ernie" Montelongo, Jennica Ramos and husband, Angelo, Johnny Villafana, Jr. and wife, Jessica, Daniel Villafana, Gina Ramirez, Angela Avila and Jason Ramon, JoAnna DeLeon and husband, Chris, Orlando Montelongo, Sr., and Alyssa Montelongo; great-grandchildren: Gianna, Isaiah, and Arielle Montelongo, Haven Ramos, Noah, Jonah, and Jiseala Villafana, Natalie Casiano and Adem Imeri, Jacob Casiano, J'Lynn and Jenna Ramon, Mia and Ava DeLeon, and Orlando Montelongo, Jr.; great-great grandchildren: Ayden and Aaron Imeri; brothers, Guadalupe Montelongo and wife, Margie, of Fresno, CA, Cesar and wife, Delia Montelongo, of Donna, TX, and Ismael and wife, Antonia Montelongo of Donna, TX; sisters, Marcy Alamia of Edinburg, TX, Mary (Nena) Zepeda of Orange, CA, and Gloria Castillo of Pasadeana, TX; numerous families from California, New York, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.Pallbearers, Erik Galindo, Ernest Montelongo, Jr, Johnny Villafana, Jr., Jacob Casiano, Daniel Villafana, and Orlando Montelongo, Sr.
