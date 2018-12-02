Paul MontanezOct. 5, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2018Paul Montanez, resident of China Spring and a Waco area, business owner for more than 25 years, passed away November 21, 2018, at Providence Hospice Hospital.Paul was born October 5, 1940 to Benjamin and Concha Montanez. He was the second of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and older brother, Benjamin Montanez. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Peggy Montanez; and eight children: sons, Mike and wife, Pam Montanez, Tony Montanez, Robert Montanez, Phillip Montanez, and step-children, Jana Lee, Lana Darling, Candy Jordan and husband, Robert, and David Carter and wife Rachel.Paul was blessed with and found so much joy in fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.Paul was the owner/proprietor of Mid-Tex Truck Repair in Lorena, Texas, for more than 25 years. He expressed thanks and gratitude for all of the friends and family in his life and to Chellie, his hospice nurse, that cared for him at home in his final months, and the wonderful team of nurses at Providence Hospice Hospital.As per Paul's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. He will be entombed at Waco Memorial.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
