Delfina Gonzales MonroyJuly 10, 1951 - Sept. 14, 2018Delfina Gonzales Monroy, passed away, Friday, September 14, 2018. Services will be 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Rosary will be 5:00 pm Monday, September 17, 2018 at the funeral home.Delfinia was born, July 10, 1951, in Cuero, Texas, to Miguel Falcon and Genoveva (Hernandez) Gonzales.She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.Survivors include her husband, Rutilio Monroy; daughter, Linda Hilda Salas; sisters, Mary Ochoa, Margaret Flores, Alice Gonzales, Rose Mary Aguilar, and Rosalinda Perez; brothers, Jesse, Chon, Teddy, Phillip, and Robert Gonzales; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.