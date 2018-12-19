Rudy Monrial, Sr.Oct. 7, 1957 - Dec. 16, 2018Rudy Garcia Monrial, Sr., peacefully passed away in his sleep, Sunday, December 16, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, December 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at the funeral home.Rudy loved his music, was a wonderful drummer and guitarist who also loved America and his family. Family time was his most cherished time, he loved having his family rock out.He was preceded in death by his parents, Braulio and Rachel Monrial; three brothers; three sisters; and one great-grandson, Sean Mikael Clark.Rudy is survived by his wife, Monica Lopez; daughters, Priscilla Gutierrez and Josephine Monrial; sons, Rudy Monrial, Jr., Eric Gutierrez and wife, Mary, Paul Monrial Sr., and Julian Monrial Sr.; 22 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother, Bradley; and sisters, Nina, Mary, Rachel, Dora, and Julia.Pallbearers will be Rudy Monrial Jr., Eric Gutierrez, Paul Monrial Sr., Paul Monrial Jr., Julian Monrial Sr., Julian Monrial Jr., Tevin Clark Sr., and, John Smith.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
