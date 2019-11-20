Teodora MoncadaAug. 31, 1942 - Nov. 15, 2019Teodora Moncada, 77, of Waco, Texas, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with Rev. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., and Rosary service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries