Larry W. MonaghanFeb. 18, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2020Larry W. Monaghan, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.Larry will be remembered during a memorial visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., January 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Larry was born February 18, 1945 in Waco, to Orland W. and Velma (Burleson) Monaghan. He spent years in the building supplies business and retired from Gross Yowell. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and was also a Baylor Bear Alumni and fan.Larry was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his children, Kalie Monaghan and Lawrence Monaghan; sister, Carolyn Vicha and husband, Ted, and several other relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Monaghan, Larry W.
