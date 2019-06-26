Lorie Lynn MolinaNov. 1, 1966 - June 23, 2019Lorie Lynn Molina, 52, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home in Hewitt, Texas. Her visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Drive, Waco, Texas 76706. A Celebration of Lorie's life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with a burial to follow at McGregor Cemetery.Lorie was born November 1, 1966, in Waco, to Raymond and Violet (Barton)Wiechering. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1984 and attended McLennan Community College to work on her degree in education. As a young adult, she knew she was gifted in teaching children and made it her life's work. She worked at her parents' school and had a daycare in her home while raising her children throughout the years. She also worked at Academy for Creative Learning for 17 years as a preschool teacher. She ended her teaching role by taking care of a little boy named Tripp, who she absolutely adored and who called her La-La.Lorie's family was her greatest blessing and accomplishment! She had three beautiful children: Mallorie Elizabeth Zander (28), Zachary Ray Molina (21), and a bonus son, Joshua Andrew Molina (30). She always put her children before herself and instilled in them her best qualities, including her kindness, her toughness, and, of course, her well-known stubbornness. Her loving and compassionate personality drew several meaningful friendships to her. Lorie treasured her relationships with others and it is not surprising how many close friends she had. She enjoyed home decor and knew how to decorate her house, which was always spotless. She also spent time gardening and was an avid cat lover. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Lorie was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; and her two sisters, Martha and Amy.She is survived by her mother, Violet Wiechering; husband, Arthur Molina of 22 years; daughter, Mallorie; two sons, Zachary and Joshua; two nieces, Katie and Kourtney Kolar; and numerous friends.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
