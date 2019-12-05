Alfred MolinaJuly 26, 1935 - Dec. 2, 2019Alfred Molina, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant, with burial to follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

