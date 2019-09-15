Gale Rowe MoenAug. 31, 1940 - Aug. 15, 2019Gale Moen, 78, of McGregor, died peacefully August 15, 2019 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. She was born August 31, 1940, in Corpus Christi, to Rockwell and Inez Rowe. She married her longtime sweetheart, Jim Moen, in 1959 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Waco and they celebrated their 60th anniversary on June 12, 2019.Please join us to celebrate Gale's life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 2900 W. Waco Drive, in Waco, with The Rev. Aaron Zimmerman officiating and The Rev. Patrick J. Miller assisting.When she was 14 years old, Gale and her parents moved to Waco from Bellaire, Texas. She spent her summers in Seabrook with her grandmother Ellie Sayre at the Sayre Drug Company Store. Gale began dating Jim soon after her graduation from West Junior High School. She loved to dance, and some of her favorite memories were spent dancing with Jim to Big Band music. Jim would join Gale on family summer vacations to Prade Ranch near Leakey, Texas for canoeing and horseback riding. Jim and Gale would drive the drag (Austin Avenue) in Waco with Gale holding future brother-in-law, Al on her lap.Gale loved all things Texas: Big Bend and the Davis Mountains, the Gulf Coast; especially Seabrook and Galveston and her home for the last 38 eventful years on the Middle Bosque River. She was deeply committed to researching and documenting her family history. Her great-great-grandfather, Henry Flavel Gillette was Baylor University's first professor. Another relative, Steven Decatur Rowe, was the first male graduate of Baylor in 1854.An avid promoter of Waco, Gale was a successful Realtor. She was especially thankful for her Jim Stewart Realtors family for 44 years, led by Frankie, Billie and Chuck. She loved and cared for her clients, many of whom became friends. Early in her career, she painted the homes that she sold as gifts for her clients.Gale treasured her many friends, family and extended family. She held a special adoration for daughter Leigh of the Robert Herbert family, Elisabeth and Robin of the Robert and Patty Jeep family and the extended families of her daughters by marriage, Amy Moen and Mary Moen.A gifted seamstress, Gale sewed beautiful garments for her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and herself from 1960 through 2000. Until the mid-1990's, her creations were pieced together on an 1885 Wheeler & Wilson D-9 treadle sewing machine.Passionate about healthy food and preparing gourmet meals, Gale loved entertaining and co-hosting fun parties, with friends and family often gathered around her in their McGregor kitchen.Honest and sincere, Gale's traits included a level head and a quick wit, traits that led to many card gameand Scrabble wins. Her poker face was a force to be reckoned with. Beginning in 2003, Gale (lovingly known as "Meme") founded "Cousins Camp" in the summers for her grandchildren. Activities included visits to Strecker Museum, the Ollie Mae Moen Discovery Center (now Mrs. Moen's Neighborhood at the Mayborn Museum) and the Cameron Park Zoo; building indoor forts; movies and PBS kids shows; cooking lessons; geocaching; and fishing with bamboo poles.A proud Episcopalian who was always ready to help someone in need, Gale loved each church in her life and those that members of her family established, helped form or expand in Houston, Baytown and Austin. She cherished her 30 years serving Meals on Wheels with her dear friend Patty Jeep.Gale is survived by her husband, Jim; two sons and their wives, Rock and Mary Moen, and Eric and Amy Moen; grandchildren, Caroline, William, Elsa and Jens; great-grandson, Grayson; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allison and Bonnie Moen and their sons, Aaron Jon and Matthew.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite church, favorite charity or Meals on Wheels.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 2 football
-
Waco police identify teenage shooting victim
-
Silos, restaurant part of Magnolia's lawsuit against appraisal district
-
Affidavits: Parents arrested over squalid living conditions, drug-related items
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.