Mary Lou MitchellOctober 20, 1925 - August 4, 2019Mary Lou Mitchell passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. A small family graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Craig Carpenter officiating.Mary Lou was born October 20, 1925, in Hewitt, Texas, to Otha Davis and Jocie Belle Wall. She loved her family and friends. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Mary Lou always had a beautiful smile and sense of humor.She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Oliver Charles Mitchell; daughter, Janet Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Vicki Mitchell; and grandson, Tyler Mitchell James.She is survived by two sons, Steve and wife, Leslie Mitchell, and Jeff and wife, Ann Mitchell; eight grandchildren and their spouses; nine great-grandchildren; foster granddaughter, BJ Kizer; and nieces and nephews.The Mitchell family would especially like to express their love and thanks to Peter and Lucy Lupu and their entire family, and the staff at Lucy's Loving Home Care, for the love and quality of care you showed our mother in your home. We cannot adequately express how grateful we are to you and your family!Memorials may be made to Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
