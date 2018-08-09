Justin Lee MitchellSept. 29, 1995 - Aug. 2, 2018Justin Lee Mitchell, 22, was called home by the Lord, Thursday August 2, 2018. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 11, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at China Spring Cemetery.Lee will be in state all day Friday for those wishing to stop by OakCrest and pay their respects.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

