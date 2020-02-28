Gary MitchellSept. 17, 1955 - Feb. 18, 2020Gary Darnell Mitchell passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 29, at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
