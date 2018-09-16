Billie Gene MirickDec. 8, 1925 - Sept. 12, 2018Billie Gene "Bill" Mirick, 92, of Fort Worth formally of Lorena, passed away, Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 17, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with Reverend Wayne Blackshear officiating, visitation will begin one hour to service in the Mausoleum Chapel, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Bill was born, December 8, 1925, to the late Eugene and Annie Mirick. He attended Lorena High School where he excelled in football and basketball.He proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Merchant Marines serving on the ship, SS Marina Raskova. He was honorably discharged June 20, 1945. Upon returning from serving his country, he worked alongside his father for the Katy Railroad. He then worked for Owens Illinois Glass in Waco. Bill and his wife owned Hewitt Grocery and Mirick Trenching Company.One of Bill's greatest pleasures was dove hunting with his brother-in-law, Billy Blanton. He also enjoyed bass fishing a Lake Whitney and deer hunting in Johnson City. One of his favorite hobbies was working in his woodshop making different items for family and friends. He also raised Brahman cattle which he sold for show stock.Bill fell in love and married Jean Blanton, February 28, 1945. They had three children, Mike, Pat and Carolyn.He is survived by his wife, Jean Blanton; children, Mike and wife, Gayle Mirick, Pat and husband, Lynn Parnell, and Carolyn Kelly; grandchildren, Michael Mirick, Jr., Kristine Stephens, Tammy Graham, Jennifer Fitzgearld, Kevin Parnell and eleven great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cook Children's Health Foundation, www.cookchildrenspromise.org or call 682-885-4105. Mention Mr. Mirick's name. Donations may also be made to your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.