DeMarcus Minnitt

Oct. 27, 1985 - April 1, 2020

DeMarcus Desmon Minnitt passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.

