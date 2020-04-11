DeMarcus Minnitt
Oct. 27, 1985 - April 1, 2020
DeMarcus Desmon Minnitt passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
