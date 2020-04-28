M. Bertie Millsap May 30, 1929 - April 24, 2020 Maggie Bertie Millsap entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, April 24, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.. Bertie was born in Hamilton County, Texas to Joe and Lillie Townsend on May 30, 1929. She married the love of her life, James Millsap on July 6, 1951. James and Bertie shared their life together for several years in the Woodway and Hewitt areas, where they owned Millsap Pest Control and Storage in Hewitt. They later retired to Purmela, Texas to their beloved farm. Bertie loved to tend to her chickens, cook, garden, and most of all fish. She was a true fan to the Baylor Bears and her Dallas Cowboys. Since the passing of James on, January 25, 2015, she has lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Lorena. After James' passing she went on two cruises and found out that she had a love for slot machines. Her most favored times though could be found with her family. She is survived by daughters, Sharon Cumby and husband, Larry, Cheryl Pratka and husband, Thomas, and Shirley Oliver and husband, Sonny; grandchildren, Kelly Jackson and husband, David, Jeremie Cumby, Marla Cowan and husband, Reed, Jame Pratka and wife, Misty, Cody Pratka and wife, Maggie, Brandon Oliver, and Kristie Blackwell and husband, Jackson; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Anne Mae Reimche; brother-in-law, Lee Millsap and wife, Jean; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Special thanks to her caregivers, Marsha Gurley and Paulette Welch and Interim Hospice in her final days.
