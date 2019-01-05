Janet MillsapOctober 24, 1946 - December 31, 2018Janet Dearen Millsap, 72, passed away December 31, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Memorial service will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 7, 2019, at Castle Heights Bijoux Event Center, 2500 Washington Ave., Waco, TX 76710.Janet was born October 24, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to Henry and Mary Luedke Dearen.She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Dearen; daughter, Laura Eubank in 1981; and two brothers, Jack and Jerry Dearen.Janet is survived by her daughters, Nancy Lock and Lisa Gatlin; sons-in-law, Ron Lock and Randy Gatlin; grandchildren: Laura, Chase and Chance Coffman, Kaitlynn Lock, and Colton Campbell; great-grandchildren, Emma and Anna Murchison, and Keelie Coffman, with two more on the way; and two sisters, Joyce Batey and Joan Rose.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
