Sloane Maria MillsDec. 8, 1988 - Dec. 28, 2018Amber "SLOANE" Maria Mills, 30 of Hewitt, passed away December 28, 2018, in ICU at a local Hospital.Sloane was born December 8, 1988, in Waco to Tes Roskos Mills Williams and Roger Mills. Sloane graduated from Midway High School in 2007, and attended Navarro College and MCC in pursuit of her Occupational Therapy Degree while working part time at Rosati's Pizza. Sloane loved fishing, watching the Cowboys and Rangers which she will continue to do so in Heaven.She was preceded in death by her PePaw, Livy Mills and Uncle Bob Roskos.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to https://www.aarda.org/Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

