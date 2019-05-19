Otto MillsOct. 17, 1932 - May 15, 2019Weldon Otto Mills went to be with his Lord, on Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco, surrounded by his family. Services will be 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, at First Baptist Church of Hubbard, with Rev. Ricky Woodall and Rev. David Burcham officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Otto was born October 17, 1932, to Bill and Willie Mae Mills, in Hubbard. He attended Hubbard schools graduating in 1950 at the age of 17. He received a bachelor's degree in education from North Texas State University. Following graduation he served our country for three and a half years as a member of the United States Air Force. He returned to Hubbard in 1958 to begin his teaching career. He taught math and coached boys and girls athletics with Coach Jack Schrader. A year later he met Margie Baumhardt while bowling in Waco with a group of friends. Margie and Otto were married in 1961 and lived happily in Hubbard raising their two daughters, Melissa and Donna. When his daughters were young, he completed his Masters of Education Degree at East Texas State University.Otto dedicated his life to education. He served as principal at Hubbard High School, and was elected to the position of Hill County Superintendent of Schools, worked for the Hill County Special Education Coop, and then went to work for the Region 12 Education Service Center. He retired as Executive Director of Region 12 in 1989. Upon retirement he created the Hill County small schools co-op providing nurses, counselors and librarians to local schools. He also consulted with area schools on Title I compliance for many years. Of all the positions he held, being a classroom teacher was his favorite.He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. On April 14, he enjoyed a day at home with all of his family together. He is survived by his wife, Margie of 57 years; daughters, Melissa Rains of Waco, and Donna Vardeman and husband, Mark, of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Justin Rains and wife, Andrea, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tyler Rains and wife, Courtney, of China Spring, and Callie Vardeman of Hubbard; and four great-grandchildren, Harper, Landry, Emmett, and Wyatt Otto. He is also survived by one sister, Lemma Muesse and husband, Billy, of Waco; sister-in-law, Wanda Mills of Hubbard; and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Livy Mills.Pallbearers will be Billy Sparks, Armin Piel, Dr. Les Farmer, George Herring, Roger Mills and Ross McNew.Honorary pallbearers will be J.C. Foster, Archie Anderson, Arvel Rotan, Larry Brown, Jimmy Weatherby, Blake Elder, George Tibbs, Dr. Rick Reedy and Paul Lemon.The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Carl Chakmakjian and the staff at Texas Oncology and the caring staff at Providence Hospice Place.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 176, Hubbard, Texas 76648 or Providence Hospice Place 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco Texas 76710.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Otto at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
