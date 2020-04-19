Charles Mills III May 4, 1948 - April 11, 2020 Charles Otis Mills, III passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 71. Chuck leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Anita; his children, Stacy Schroeder and husband, Cody, and Jason Mills and wife, Shannan; his mother, Evelyn Mills; his brother and sisters, Mike Mills and wife, Joyce, Beth Alexander and husband, Mickey, and Phyllis Korndorffer and husband, Blair; and his seven grandchildren, Caitlin, Conor, Cole, Reagan, Claire, Abby, and Taylor. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Otis Mills Jr. Chuck was born May 4, 1948, in Nocona, Texas. A standout athlete at Dickinson High School, he earned all-district honors as a football player in 1964 and 1965 and was voted class president for his 1966 graduating class. He then walked on to the football program at Tyler Junior College, made the team, and earned all-conference honors at defensive end for the 1966 to 1967 seasons. More importantly, during that time he met and married the love of his life, Tyler native Anita Russell. Upon completing his associate degree, he transferred to North Texas State (now UNT) in 1968 and earned a starting linebacker spot for the 1968 to 1969 seasons. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and served as pledge-class president. He graduated from North Texas in 1971 with a degree in physical education and a passion for coaching football. Chuck coached football at the high school and collegiate (UNT) levels from 1971 to 2000. He was the head coach at Waco Connally from 1976 to 81. Chuck was inducted into the Tyler Junior College Circle of Honor in 2016. Chuck will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
