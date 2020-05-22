Frank Stacy Mills
Sept. 27, 1932 - May 8, 2020
Frank left this earth early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, with three of his children by his side. We rejoice in knowing that he was bound for his Heavenly home. He leaves behind one sister; four children; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. He was laid to rest next to his wife in his home state of Kentucky on May 14, 2020. Floral Hill Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mills family.
