Claudene M. MillsAug. 6, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2019Claudene Marie Warner Mills passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Waco, where she had lived since 1970. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room, with Chaplain David Stamile officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Claudene was born August 6, 1929, to Claude E. and Marie Warner. She attended elementary school in Osawatomie, Kansas, where she was born. She graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Stephen F. Austin University and Pinewood Business Junior College. Claudene served as a division secretary and private secretary to the division manager of Community Public Service, now Texas New Mexico Power of Texas City, from 1964 to 1971. She was secretary to the president of Texas National Bank of Waco from 1971 to 1974. From 1974 to 1988, she was private secretary to the former chairman of Bayly Corp, Waco Apparel Inc. and Baywood Transportation. From 2004 to 2005, Claudene was private secretary and office manager of David Garrett, DDS.Her special hobby was oil painting, mainly landscapes. She also enjoyed crafts specializing in making objects from pinecones. Claudene showed much of her work at Apple Tree Bazaar for many years. She also loved to read.Claudene had been a resident of Living Springs Memory Care for the past few years.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Linwood Hutchinson Mills.She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Lynne Mills.Memorials may be made to Friends for Life.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
La Vega suspends 12 players for part in Liberty-Eylau brawl
-
Police: Officer injured during fight with suspect at local store
-
Waco man gets 50 years after murder plea in bar shooting
-
Waco police make arrest after store video shows man shooting into house
-
Testimony to start in trial of Mart woman charged with selling boy for sex
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.