Shirley Ann MillicanJuly 25, 1937 - Feb. 11, 2019Shirley Ann Shumate Millican, 81, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, in the chapel at Highland Baptist Church in Waco. Pastor John Durham will be officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.