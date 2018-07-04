William MillerSept. 12, 1947 - June 27, 2018With heavy hearts, the family of William M. Miller announces his passing, June 27, 2018, from ALS. William was born, September 12, 1947, in Cego, Texas, to William H. and Dora Mae (Hardcastle) Miller.He is survived by his wife of 38 ½ years, Kathy (Nord) Miller; along with his children, Anita (Dan) Martin, Kym (Bill) Bell, William Miller Jr., Eric Nord, and Paul Nord. He was also the proud grandfather of Mariah and Brook Miller, Amanda and Matthew Parga, and Kendra and Caiden Nord.He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, one brother, and two sisters. He is survived by three brothers, three sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.He worked his entire life as a journeyman pressman, which included 23 years at the Houston Post, four years at the Waco Tribune, and ten years at the Columbus Dispatch. During his tenure he was a member of the Graphic Communications International Union, where he served as President for many years.He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was committed to his family and those he cared about. He was an avid gardener, collector, and BBQ enthusiast who was lovingly nicknamed "The Legend".Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., July 6, 2018, with a celebration of life service starting at 1:00 p.m., in the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio.The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to serve the family of William Miller.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association. www.ALSA.orgTo share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center101 Valleyside Dr. at West William StreetDelaware, Ohio 43015(740) 362-1611Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.