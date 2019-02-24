Tanya MillerNov 17, 1941 - Feb 22, 2019Tanya Leach Miller, age 77, of Jonesboro, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, at Eastwood Baptist Church in Gatesville, with burial following at Turnersville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.