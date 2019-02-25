Tanya MillerNov. 17, 1941 - Feb. 22, 2019Tanya Leach Miller, 77, of Jonesboro, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church in Gatesville, with burial following at Turnersville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville.Tanya was born on November 17, 1941, in Turnersville, Texas, to the late Sammie and Essie Brim Leach. She attended school at Turnersville and graduated in 1960. In high school she excelled in basketball and loved all sports. Tanya beat all of the kids and grandkids at H-O-R-S-E. The love of basketball brought her the love of her life, Kermit Miller. They were married on September 17, 1960 in Cold Springs, Texas, at the home of Brother Ollie Williams. Kermit and Tanya started a successful farming and ranching operation in Jonesboro. They raised hogs, cattle, sheep, goats, geeps, children and sold animal health products in the area through K.T. Miller Supply. Tanya's kitchen was always open to anyone Kermit invited, even at the spur of the moment. Tanya was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Her faith overflowed in all areas of her life and she set an excellent example for her children and grandchildren. Tanya was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit; daughter, Kathryn Christy; parents; brothers, Bob Leach and Tom Leach; sisters, Betty O'Hara, Christy Leach, Nancy Leach, Paula Moon, and Dana Patterson; brothers-in-law, Vicente Alvarado and Erwin Dahl; and sister-in-law, Charlye Leach.Survivors include, son, Jamie Miller and wife, Gwen; daughter, Kay Smart and husband, Keith; siblings, Rex Leach and wife, Corine, Ed Leach and wife, Crystal, Sandra Noth and husband, Jack, Sam Leach and wife, Laura, Wynema Dahl, Leah Lawrence and husband, Emile, Martha Courtney and husband, Johnny, and Maggie Alvarado; sister-in-law, Tommie Leach; grandchildren, David Alvarado and wife, Bridgette, Tyler Staas and wife, Megan, Nicholas Miller and wife, Paige, Morgan and Marley Smart and Marcus Miller; great-grandchildren, Thiele Alvarado, Camden, Kynlee and Corbin Staas; and a host of extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church Children's Ministry, Jonesboro VFD, Turnersville Community Center or the Turnersville Cemetery Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
