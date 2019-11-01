Roderick Charles Miller, Sr.April 5, 1962 - Oct. 21, 2019Roderick Charles Miller Sr., passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Arthur Street, in McGregor.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

