Sharon Gordon MillerJan. 30, 1947 - Aug. 8, 2018Sharon Gordon Miller passed away at home, August 8, 2018, following a short battle with cancer. Sharon was born, January 30, 1947, in Waco, Texas, to parents James and Dorothy Gordon.She graduated from Axtell High School and went on to marry, Gary Wayne Miller, Sr., on August 9, 1965.Family and grandchildren were Sharons passion and delight. She loved Texas Aggie Football and spending hours playing slot machines. She never met a stranger.Sharon is survived by daughters, Kristie Case and husband, Jeff, of Hewitt, Karen Miller of Mart; sister, Debbie Gamble and husband, John, of Hewitt; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nephews, and several loving cousins and friends.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Gary W. Miller, Jr.Sharon had requested no services, but a private family memorial, which will be held at a later date.The family wishes to thank the team at Providence Hospice for their outstanding care and support during this difficult time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.