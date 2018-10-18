Margie MillerOct. 18, 1928 - Oct. 14, 2018Margie (Naumann) Miller, of McGregor, passed away Sunday October 14, 2018, at the age of 89. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 19, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 S. Tyler St. McGregor with Pastor Chris Farrow officiating. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Mrs. Miller was born, October 18, 1928, in Crawford, Texas, the daughter of the late William and Emma (Lippe) Holtcamp. At a young age, the family moved to Justin, Texas, where she graduated from high school. In 1946, she returned to Crawford and moved to McGregor in 1955. After moving to McGregor, she attended 4-C Business College. In 1974, she married Jerry Miller in McGregor who preceded her in death.Much of her career was in the secretarial field, being employed with Lavender's Cafeteria, Montgomery Ward, Wood Jackson Chevrolet and Mosley Machine Shop. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and sewing. Margie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of a ladies circle.Also preceding her in death were a son, Glen Wayne Naumann; one sister and four brothers.Survivors include two sons, Johnny Charles Naumann and wife, Sherri, Ronald Naumann; three daughters, Judy Graves and husband, Jeff, Peggy Ann Naumann, Donna Gustafson and husband, Jeff; sister, Vernita Weithorn; ten grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.The guestbook is offered at gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
