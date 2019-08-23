Linda MillerAug. 5, 1959 - Aug. 11, 2019Linda Johnson Miller, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco.Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, at Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Ave., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

