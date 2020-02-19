Jimmy MillerApril 21, 1938 - February 17, 2020Jimmy Clark Miller went home Monday, February 17, 2020.Service will be held at Bellmead Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 21. Family will receive visitors prior to service.Jimmy was born April 21, 1938, in Gladewater, TX, to Fleetis and Jimmie Miller. He met and married the love of his life, Nelda Smith, on October 4, 1958. Together they had 3 boys; Jimmy Jr, Gerald Allen, and Greg Miller.He worked at TxDot for 34 years, retiring in 1993.Jimmy loved the Lord and he is home with his heavenly father.Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Jr, and a granddaughter, Kristi Lynn Miller.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nelda Miller; his son Gerald Allen Miller; his son Greg Miller, and wife, Sherri. He is survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved Maxx.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
