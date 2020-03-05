Nov. 21, 1963 - March 2, 2020 Jennifer Susan Miller, 56, of China Spring, died peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, family, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco with the Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will have preceded the Celebration of Life service. Jennifer was born November 21, 1963, in Waco, to Clifford and Wilma Johnson. She graduated from Midway High School and soon after graduated from TSTI. Jennifer had a successful career for many years in her family owned travel agency in Waco and afterwards went to work for a brief time at Visiting Angels. Jennifer was happily married to Herschel Miller for 30 years at the time of her death. Jennifer is survived by her mother, Wilma Johnson; her husband, Herschel Miller; her two sons, Jeremy and Clifford Miller; her brother, Jim Johnson; her sister, Sandra Riley; nephews, Johnathan Riley and Bo Johnson; and her niece, Julie Everett. Jennifer loved life to its fullest. She had a passion for traveling, attending sporting events and fishing with a cane pole from a stock tank. Her love and passion for her family was "the rock" that kept her family foundation strong. Jennifer was a true "warrior" for Christ. She was a five-year breast cancer survivor before she began a new battle with pancreatic cancer. Jennifer never lost her faith in Jesus Christ during her battles. She had a "never give up" spirit and complaints were never a part of her life. As she always said, "No cotton-pickin' pity parties allowed here." Jennifer had a calling for listening and caring for others. She could listen for hours and always helped in finding the answers or solutions to a problem. Jennifer had a bright and energetic personality and had the ability to sense when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Truly, Jennifer was an inspiration for all who knew her. As Jennifer, also called "Moo Moo" by her boys, would say, " Life is a journey, enjoy it, and along the way stop and eat a cupcake." The family wishes to thank Providence Hospice Care for its thoughtful service and tender care they gave family and Jennifer during her battle. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
