Jennifer Susan MillerNovember 21, 1963 - March 2, 2020Jennifer Miller, 56, of China Spring, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Waco Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m., at Lake Shore Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. A brief time to visit with her family will follow the service.A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
