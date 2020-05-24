Harley Francis Miller January 8, 1943 - May 16, 2020 Harley Miller, 77, of Lorena, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 16, 2020 with his family at his side. Harley proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

